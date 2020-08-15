KCR for quiet I-Day, Governor to have virtual 'At Home'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 74th Independence Day will be a low-key affair in Telangana owing to the pandemic. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will hoist the National Flag at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday, in the presence of 20 guests. The I-Day festivities are customarily held at Golconda Fort.

Further departing from tradition, the 'At Home' reception at the Governor's residence will be hosted virtually this year. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will interact with 30 eminent persons via video conference between 3 pm and 5 pm on Saturday at Raj Bhavan.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, meanwhile, will hoist the National Flag at BRKR Bhavan, which houses the offices of the Secretariat. Ministers will take part in festivities alongside limited guests in their respective districts.