STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Mystery shrouds death of four members of family at Revalli

Wanaparthy police, who have commenced the probe, said that the bodies of all four persons were found from different parts of the house.

Published: 15th August 2020 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

death

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

WANAPARTHY: Four members of a family were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their residence in Nagapur village of Revalli mandal in Wanaparthy district on Friday. The deceased persons have been identified as Ajeera Bi, her daughter Asma Begum, son-in-law Khaja Pasha and her granddaughter Haseena.

Wanaparthy police, who have commenced the probe, said that the bodies of all four persons were found from different parts of the house.While the body of Ajeera Bi was found from the kitchen, Haseena’s was found from the hall, Asma Begum’s from the dining hall and Khaja Pasha’s from the backyard. According to police, it was the local residents who noticed the bodies and informed them.

In the meantime, the cops who inspected the house and the premises found lemons, incense sticks, coconuts and smearing of vermilion, raising doubts if the deceased persons were performing some kind of black magic that further went awry and resulted in the death of the four. At the same time, they are also looking into various angles of the incident to find the cause of deaths, only after which it can be ascertained if they killed themselves or were murdered. The police are now busy gathering details about the victims from the local residents.

When Express spoke to circle inspector A Surya Naik, he said that they have gathered all necessary information about the incident and the victims from the local residents and added that a case has been registered and the probe is underway. He said that they would reveal more details after receiving the postmortem report.

Samples sent to Hyd
The bodies of all four persons have been sent to Revalli primary health centre (PHC) for postmortem. Meanwhile, the samples collected from the scene and the bodies of the four have been sent to Hyderabad for further analysis

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
family dead Telangana black magic
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp