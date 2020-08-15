Mystery shrouds death of four members of family at Revalli

By Express News Service

WANAPARTHY: Four members of a family were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their residence in Nagapur village of Revalli mandal in Wanaparthy district on Friday. The deceased persons have been identified as Ajeera Bi, her daughter Asma Begum, son-in-law Khaja Pasha and her granddaughter Haseena.

Wanaparthy police, who have commenced the probe, said that the bodies of all four persons were found from different parts of the house.While the body of Ajeera Bi was found from the kitchen, Haseena’s was found from the hall, Asma Begum’s from the dining hall and Khaja Pasha’s from the backyard. According to police, it was the local residents who noticed the bodies and informed them.

In the meantime, the cops who inspected the house and the premises found lemons, incense sticks, coconuts and smearing of vermilion, raising doubts if the deceased persons were performing some kind of black magic that further went awry and resulted in the death of the four. At the same time, they are also looking into various angles of the incident to find the cause of deaths, only after which it can be ascertained if they killed themselves or were murdered. The police are now busy gathering details about the victims from the local residents.

When Express spoke to circle inspector A Surya Naik, he said that they have gathered all necessary information about the incident and the victims from the local residents and added that a case has been registered and the probe is underway. He said that they would reveal more details after receiving the postmortem report.

Samples sent to Hyd

The bodies of all four persons have been sent to Revalli primary health centre (PHC) for postmortem. Meanwhile, the samples collected from the scene and the bodies of the four have been sent to Hyderabad for further analysis