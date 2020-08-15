STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Northeast districts of Telangana get two months of rain in two days

IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in 13 dists; orange alert extended till August 16

Godavari making 37 feet at Bhadrachalam.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Continuing the monsoon mayhem, Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Jayashankar-Bhupalpally districts received two months of rainfall in two days. According to data from automatic weather stations of Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the intensity of rain was more in the aforementioned northeastern districts in the last two days, when compared to other parts of the State.

Mulugu, which usually receives around 850 mm of rains throughout the year, saw over 250 mm of rain in the last two days. On Friday alone, the district received 138 mm rainfall till 8 pm.  

Similarly, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts, which receive around 850 mm - 900 mm rain throughout the year, received over 200 mm rainfall in the last two days. Meanwhile, both the districts received over 100 mm rainfall each on Friday alone. Meanwhile, the State has received 24 per cent excess rainfall till date this year when compared to average normal rainfall.

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy to very heavy rain will continue in Adilabad, Nirmal, Khammam, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Sircilla, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Warangal and Suryapet districts till August 16. “The orange weather warning has been extended till August 16 due to a shear zone which lies above the State,” said IMD meteorologists.

