Several reservoirs to receive huge inflows in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heavy inflows are expected to various projects situated on Godavari and Krishna rivers due to heavy rains in the State and also in the upper riparian States. According to a forecast, heavy to very heavy rainfalls are likely in Odisha, Coastal Andhra and Telangana in the next two days. Heavy inflows and heavy rains in the State will help increase the water levels in Srisailam and other projects.

River Krishna is also likely to get huge inflows which would benefit Jurala in Jogulamba-Gadwal district. Srisailam too will get good inflows.As downstream areas of Krishna in Khammam, Nalgonda and Krishna districts continue to receive incessant rains, the river at Prakasam Barrage has also started getting huge inflows.