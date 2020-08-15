Telangana gets Finance Commission’s grants of Rs 308 crore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After almost six years, Finance Commission grants were released to Telangana. The Central government sanctioned Rs 1,847 crore grants for rural local bodies, as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission, this year. Out of this, the first quarter grants of Rs 308 crore were released on Friday.

Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao thanked the Central government for releasing the grants to rural local bodies. Of the total grant amount released by the Centre, 85 per cent would go to Gram Panchayats, 10 per cent would go to mandals and five per cent for zilla parishads. “We have decided to use these funds for mitigating the drinking water problems, to take up rain harvesting works, construction of toilets, maintenance of hygiene in rural areas and for manufacturing compost fertilisers,” Dayakar Rao said.