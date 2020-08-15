Telangana got Rs 215.22 crore aid to fight COVID-19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana has received Rs 215.22 crore from the Central government till June for tackling Covid-19. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released Rs 33.40 crore in March (2019-20 Budget) and Rs 181.82 crore (2020-21 Budget) Central grants-in-aid under National Health Mission (NHM) for management and control of Covid-19. Interestingly, BJP-ruled Gujarat has received less than Telangana. It has received only Rs 115.48 crore till June.

The Central government has divided the States and UTs into six categories for Covid-19 funds. The six categories are high focus States, hilly States, other States, UTs without Legislature, UTs with Legislature and North-Eastern high-focus States. Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu were listed under the category of other States.

According to a reply provided to an RTI query by activist Sudheer Jalagam, Tamil Nadu with Rs 360.88 crore topped the other States’ category, followed by Telangana. Andhra Pradesh received Rs 178.57 crore. Kerala received Rs 293.59 crore and Karnataka received Rs 188.29 crore. In high focus States, Uttar Pradesh topped the category as it received Rs 368.48 crore.