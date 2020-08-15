STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana got Rs 215.22 crore aid to fight COVID-19

TN allotted Rs  36.88 cr, Gujarat Rs  115.48 cr, AP received  Rs  178.57 cr under National Health Mission, reveals response to RTI query

Telangana Health Minister Eatela Rajender visited TIMS hospital and interacting with COVID-19 patients at Gachibowli in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana has received Rs  215.22 crore from the Central government till June for tackling Covid-19. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released Rs  33.40 crore in March (2019-20 Budget) and Rs  181.82 crore (2020-21 Budget) Central grants-in-aid under National Health Mission (NHM) for management and control of Covid-19. Interestingly, BJP-ruled Gujarat has received less than Telangana. It has received only Rs  115.48 crore till June.

The Central government has divided the States and UTs into six categories for Covid-19 funds. The six categories are high focus States, hilly States, other States, UTs without Legislature, UTs with Legislature and North-Eastern high-focus States. Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu were listed under the category of other States.

According to a reply provided to an RTI query by activist Sudheer Jalagam, Tamil Nadu with Rs  360.88 crore topped the other States’ category, followed by Telangana. Andhra Pradesh received Rs  178.57 crore. Kerala received Rs  293.59 crore and Karnataka received Rs  188.29 crore. In high focus States, Uttar Pradesh topped the category as it received Rs  368.48 crore.

