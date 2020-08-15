STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court pulls up TS for not implementing RTE Act

When the government counsel sought some time for filing counter affidavit on the issue, the bench posted the matter to September 4 for further hearing.

Published: 15th August 2020 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana HC

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court (HC) pulled up the State government authorities on Friday for not implementing the Right to Education Act (RTE), 2009 and sought a counter affidavit to explain the failure to do so. The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, or RTE Act, came into effect in the State on April 2010. Under the Act, all private schools need to provide 25 per cent seats to children from weaker sections and disadvantaged groups for free. A batch of PILs submitted that 10 academic years have gone by without a single admission to private schools under the RTE Act. They sought the State to implement the Act from the 2020-21 academic year. A bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy was hearing these PILs on Friday. Though the Act has come into effect from April 1, 2010, the inaction of the government in implementing the same has infringed upon the fundamental rights of more than 10 lakh children belonging to weaker sections and disadvantaged groups. When the government counsel sought some time for filing counter affidavit on the issue, the bench posted the matter to September 4 for further hearing.

Courts can’t interfere in enactment of law: HC

Clarifying that the judicial forum is not a place to raise academic issue with regard to a law, the Telangana High Court on friday dismissed a PIL seeking to amend Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The enactment of a law is a legislative policy decision, and such a policy decision cannot be interfered lightly by the Courts, the bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy observed. The petitioner contented that a provision of Section 376 does not prescribe capital punishment as one of the punishments to the alleged offender. He urged the court to direct the Ministry of Law and Justice and Home Ministry to make necessary amendments to the IPC for the purpose.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana High Court
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp