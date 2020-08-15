Telangana man tests positive for coronavirus, dies by suicide

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A 26-year-old man who had tested positive for Covid-19 died by suicide in Warangal Rural district. He had jumped into a well two days ago, but the body was found on Friday.

The deceased, Mohammed Mahboob Ali, was a native of Madipalli village and had been living with his family in Narsampet town.

Speaking to Express, Narsampet Inspector K Karuna Sagar Reddy said that Ali had gone for a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) on August 10. After the result came positive, he called and asked his wife to get herself tested. When he did not return home, his family members lodged a missing person complaint.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)