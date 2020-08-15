STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana police best in vigilance and maintaining peace, says DGP

Highlighting police vigilance, he said the State has the highest number of CCTV cameras in the country for women safety.

Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “Telangana is one of the few states where no mob-led incidents have taken place in the last six years. This shows the dedication and efforts by the police in maintaining peace in the State,” said M Mahender Reddy, DGP of Telangana, while speaking at the closing ceremony of a cyber awareness campaign launched by the women safety wing of Telangana police.

Stating that the campaign, ‘CybHER,’ is being “demonstrated as one of the role model concepts for e-community policing in the country,” he added that Telangana, which is way ahead of other states in taking up such campaigns, has a police response time of five minutes in Hyderabad and eight in the entire State.

“We are proud to announce that if any crime is committed in Hyderabad or anywhere in the State, we would be able to detect it within 48 hours, provided we focus on that crime,” Reddy added.

