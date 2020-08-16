Have faith in govt hospitals, urges KTR; asks Covid-hit to stay strong  

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao claimed that about 72 per cent of Covid patients receiving treatment at government hospitals were recovering completely from the viral infection. He said people infected by the virus need to stay strong mentally as it helps in the recovery process.

He was addressing a gathering after hoisting the National Flag to mark the 74th Independence Day in Sircilla. The Minister handed over isolation kits to the government hospital staff provided by the International Lions Club.

As many as 200 isolation kits, face shields, PPE kits, sanitisers and body freezing boxes worth `50 lakh provided by the Club were handed over to the Sircilla Government Hospital. Rama Rao appreciated the club members for helping out.

He appealed to people to respect government doctors who had been serving people tirelessly. He appreciated the doctors for helping a 80-year-old diabetic woman recover after she tested positive. Earlier, the Minister distributed Kalyanalaxmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques to beneficiaries. In Sircilla, 332 cheques were sanctioned. Rama Rao also inaugurated a modern public toilet. The government plans to build one public toilet for every 1,000 people.

In other districts

In Karimnagar, BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar participated in the I-Day celebrations. In Jagtial, Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eswar, and in Peddapalli, Health Minister Eatala Rajender hoisted the National Flag.

