Telangana HC extends its interim orders till September 10

The bench directed the registry to list this case on September 7.

Published: 16th August 2020

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Taking suo moto cognisance of the prevailing extraordinary circumstances, the Full bench of the Telangana High Court, on Saturday, issued orders to extend interim orders passed earlier by the High Court till September 10. Earlier, the bench had extended its interim orders till August 17.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan, Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice A Rajasheker Reddy passed this order in a suo moto petition for extension of interim orders and abeyance of execution orders. The bench directed the registry to list this case on September 7.

On March 23, the Supreme Court in a suo moto petition regarding cognisance for extension of limitation, had held, “To obviate such difficulties and to ensue that lawyers/ litigants do not have to come physically to file such proceedings in respective courts/ tribunals across the country.

It ordered that a period of limitation in all such proceedings, irrespective of the limitation prescribed under the general law or special laws whether condonable or not shall stand extended with effect from March 15, 2020 till further orders to be passed by the Supreme Court in the said proceedings.”  

