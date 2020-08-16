I-Day celebrated with zeal across TS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite heavy rains across the State, Independence Day was celebrated across districts by various institutions and government departments by hoisting the National Flag and exchanging customary pleasantries.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who hoisted the National Flag at Pragathi Bhavan, also paid floral tributes at the Martyrs Memorial. He presented the Dasaradhi Award to Tirunagiri Ramanujam, and said that the latter was a great literary personality of whom the entire Telangana society should be proud.

Similarly, TS Genco and Transco Chairman D Prabhakar Rao after hoisting the National Flag, said that the power sector of Telangana had become a role model for the nation. He explained the role TS Power utilities played in the completion of the Kaleshwaram Multipurpose Lift Irrigation Project.

Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Raghavendra Singh Chauhan while addressing a gathering after hoisting the national flag, said that TS High Court was the only one in the country that ran its nine benches through video conferencing for the last five months. While paying tributes to those, including lawyers and others, who lost their lives due to Coronavirus, the Chief Justice said that the State government had rescued members of legal fraternity who suffered during this pandemic by sanctioning Rs 25 crore as relief.

The day was also celebrated across several educational institutions such as Osmania University, EFLU, and so on. At EFLU, its Vice-Chancellor E Suresh Kumar, recalled the “tremendous work” that the university put during the pandemic. Kumar said that EFLU was the first university to conduct examinations online for all courses.

The State’s financial institutions too celebrated the day in high spirits. OP Mishra, Chief General Manager of State Bank of India, Hyderabad, hoisted the Tricolour at the SBI local head office at Koti. Mishra drew a parallel between frontline workers with SBI employees. He said that in TS alone, four SBI employees lost their lives and 600 tested positive.