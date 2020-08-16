STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

I-Day celebrated with zeal across TS

Chief Minister presents the Dasaradhi Award to Tirunagiri Ramanujam; power sector of Telangana has become a role model for the nation, says Genco Chairman
 

Published: 16th August 2020 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2020 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao lays a wreath at Veerula Sainik Smarak on the 74th Independence Day in Secunderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Despite heavy rains across the State, Independence Day was celebrated across districts by various institutions and government departments by hoisting the National Flag and exchanging customary pleasantries. 

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who hoisted the National Flag at Pragathi Bhavan, also paid floral tributes at the Martyrs Memorial. He presented the Dasaradhi Award to Tirunagiri Ramanujam, and said that the latter was a great literary personality of whom the entire Telangana society should be proud.

Similarly, TS Genco and Transco Chairman D Prabhakar Rao after hoisting the National Flag, said that the power sector of Telangana had become a role model for the nation. He explained the role TS Power utilities played in the completion of the Kaleshwaram Multipurpose Lift Irrigation Project. 

Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Raghavendra Singh Chauhan while addressing a gathering after hoisting the national flag, said that TS High Court was the only one in the country that ran its nine benches through video conferencing for the last five months. While paying tributes to those, including lawyers and others, who lost their lives due to Coronavirus, the Chief Justice said that the State government had rescued members of legal fraternity who suffered during this pandemic by sanctioning Rs 25 crore as relief. 

The day was also celebrated across several educational institutions such as Osmania University, EFLU, and so on. At EFLU, its Vice-Chancellor E Suresh Kumar, recalled the “tremendous work” that the university put during the pandemic. Kumar said that EFLU was the first university to conduct examinations online for all courses.

 The State’s financial institutions too celebrated the day in high spirits. OP Mishra, Chief General Manager of State Bank of India, Hyderabad, hoisted the Tricolour at the SBI local head office at Koti. Mishra drew a parallel between frontline workers with SBI employees.  He said that in TS alone, four SBI employees lost their lives and 600 tested positive.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo| PTI)
Will not open schools in Delhi unless COVID-19 situation improves: CM Arvind Kejriwal
US Democrats Vice President nominee Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris recounts childhood Madras visits, good idli, long walks with grandfather
Gallery
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp