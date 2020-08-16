Make KTR CM, says Bodhan MLA

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Bodhan TRS MLA Shakeel Aamir has urged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to appoint TRS working president KT Rama Rao as Chief Minister. The MLA said KCR should continue playing a key role in view of protecting the interests of the State in New Delhi.

AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP

Asaduddin Owaisi releases

Tricolour balloons on the 74th Independence

Day at Medina Circle on Saturday

Aamir voiced these opinions while speaking to mediapersons after participating in the Independence Day Celebrations in Bodhan town on Saturday. The MLA said KCR had put the State in the right path under his progressive leadership and it was indeed a Bangaru Telangana.

Aamir stated that several TRS leaders wanted young and dynamic Rama Rao to be made CM and he was simply voicing the collective opinion of the party.