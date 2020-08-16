Mulugu faces rain wrath as Godavari, several lakes overflow flooding villages

By Express News Service

MULUGU: Several roads, including the National Highway 163 have been cut off and bridges have been rendered useless in Mulugu and Bhupalapally districts of Telangana due to incessant rains over the last four days.

The NH-163, which connects Telangana to Chattisgarh and passes through the district, has been cut off due to the overflowing of Katakshapur causeway. The bridge near Govindaraopet over Dayyala Vaagu has started to cave in and has become an accident-prone area.

In Medaram village, the overflowing Jampanna Vaagu from Tapamancha has completely engulfed the road inundating the entire Medaram village. Another water body in Kamaram village is overflowing on the Medaram- Tadvai road, rendering the road accessible only for heavy vehicles.

Jeedi Vaagu in Eturunagaram mandal is also in spate, due to which several bridges between Venkatapuram and Bhadrachalam at Pathrapuram over Ballakattavagu, Veerabadraram over kukkathogu Vaagu, Kondapuram over Jinnala Vagu are blocked.

The water from Laknavaram Lake in Govidaraopet Mandal of Mulugu district has also cut off the famous tourist destination -- Laknavaram suspension bridge. Other famous tourist destinations, Pakhal Lake and Ramappa lake are also overflowing.

Meanwhile, Tribals from villages under flood threat have been shifted to safe areas in Mulugu district

Water levels on the Godavari river have reached an alarming level at Ramannagudem village in Mulugu district. The river passes through the Mulugu district through a stretch of 100 kilometers from Devadula to Akinepally Mallaram.

Due to heavy rains in the agency areas, low lying areas are inundated along the shores of Godavari river in Mulugu district.

Several villages in the district, such as Kothuru and Chinthagudem villages of Kannaigudem mandal, Eturunagaram, Ramannagudem and Kodai villages in Eturunagaram mandal, Odagudem and Pedamuru(Kamalapur) in Mangapeta mandal and Oorttam village in Tadvai mandal, were affected by the flood.

District collector S Krishna Aditya and Superintendent of Police (SP), Sangramsingh G Patil, said that rescue operations are being taken up.

The district administration said that they have reached out to all the mentioned villages and the tribal inhabitants are being moved to safer places as the water levels are expected to rise further. On Saturday night, some of the tribals were shifted and accommodated in government schools in Eturunagaram in the district.

Minister for Women, Child and Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod instructed the officials to shift the flood-affected Tribals and Adivasis of Mulugu district to safer areas and asked to use the Gurukulam schools for the same purpose.

Mulugu MLA Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka on Sunday took part in rescue operations with revenue and police officials.

Speaking to media persons, Seethakka said that several streams in agency areas pass through the villages and join the Godavari river and these villages are facing the threat of inundation.