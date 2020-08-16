STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Razakar rule is continuing under KCR, says Bandi

BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar criticised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao saying that the Razakar rule has been continuing in Telangana.

Published: 16th August 2020 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2020 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar criticised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao saying that the Razakar rule has been continuing in Telangana. Addressing party cadre after hoisting the National Flag at the BJP office in Hyderabad on Saturday, he alleged that the CM has the heirs of ‘Razakars’ by his side in Pragathi Bhavan.

“Just like the Razakars ruled from King Koti and Falaknuma Palaces during the Nizam’s period, KCR’s rule is run from Pragathi Bhavan Palace and Farmhouse Palace,” he alleged. He found fault with the CM for not conducting the Telangana Liberation Day officially on September 17 every year. He alleged that the CM does not have the guts to fix fees for corporate hospitals.

He added that if anything good happens in the State, the CM puts it in his account, and if anything bad happens, he blames the Centre. The State government had failed miserably in combating the Covid-19 pandemic, accused Bandi.

He alleged that Chief Ministers of both the Telugu States — Chandrasekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy— were stoking regional hatred for personal gain. Bandi asked the party cadre to work hard so that they could soon hoist the saffron flag from Golconda Fort.

