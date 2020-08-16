Tahsildar sought Rs 2 cr cash, guesthouse

Mouli Mareedu By

HYDERABAD: Keesara mandal revenue office Tahsildar Erva Balaraju Nagaraju was scheduled to hoist the National Flag at his office on Independence Day. But greed led to a change of plans and Nagaraju instructed his subordinates to conduct the flag hoisting instead as he had some personal tasks to attend to, on Saturday.

The “urgent work” Nagaraju had was to collect a bribe of Rs 1.1 crore in cash from real estate developer Chowla Srinath Yadav. He had actually sought Rs 2 crore in cash and a “quality guesthouse” in Shameerpet as an “extra gift”.

But ACB officials who had been watching Nagaraju foiled the plan even as he was discussing further plans with Srinath Yadav and two others at a flat in AS Rao Nagar. According to ACB officials, Nagaraju consented to issue pattadar passbooks for a disputed land located in Rampally Dayara village of Medchal-Malkajgiri district, in favour of Satya Sai Developers’ owner Chowla Srinath Yadav, a resident of Uppal. While Srinath Yadav had managed to get court clearance for 10 acres, there was a dispute over 19 more acres located at Survey No. 614.

Tainted tahsildar began his career as a typist

EB Nagaraju

“Tahsildar Nagaraju demanded Rs 2 crore bribe in cash and asked the real estate businessman Srinath Yadav to construct a guesthouse for him at Shameerpet, using superior quality material. After Yadav agreed to do so, Nagaraju asked him to bring cash of Rs 1.10 crore as an initial amount to his residence,” ACB officials said.

The ACB suspects that Nagaraju has amassed hundreds of crores worth of properties illegally. Nagaraju, who has a chequered past, was earlier investigated by the ACB in a disproportionate assets (DA) case. However, he was discharged about three months back.

Following this, he assumed charge as tahsildar at Keesara. Nagaraju, started his career as typist-cum-clerk in the Revenue department. He was promoted as Deputy Tahsildar in the same department. While he was working as Deputy Tahsildar, he amassed huge properties and the ACB registered a DA case against him. Since the ACB kept a strict vigil on Nagaraju, they obtained the lead that a major bribe activity was to take place on Saturday and raided the tahsildar’s residence.

Retd SP complains

Following Nagaraju’s arrest, a retired SP Surender Reddy also came out with the allegation that the tahsildar had demanded a huge bribe from him. This was in connection with a four-acre land for which the retired cop has original and valid documents. Surender Reddy alleges that despite complaining to revenue officials, no action was taken against agaraju.

4 accused remanded

ACB officials arrested Tahsildar Nagaraju, Srinath Yadav, Rampally Village Revenue Assistant Bondu Sai Raj and middleman Kandadi Anji Reddy and produced the four in court. The accused have been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

Shaikpet tahsildar probe

Meanwhile, all the four accused in the bribery case involving Shaikpet tahsildar Ch Sujatha have obtained bail and been released from jail. Sujatha had sought a bribe of Rs 30 lakh from complainant Syed Abdul Khalid to update documents for a plot on Road. No. 14, Banjara Hills. However, in a recent twist, CCS police arrested Khalid as well because he had produced fake documents to claim the land as his.