Telangana govt will overcome all hurdles, says Speaker Pocharam

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: The State government will all overcome hurdles created by the neighbouring State on water issues, said the State Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy. He was speaking to press persons here on Saturday on Godavari and Krishna water issue.

He said during Telangana movement we thought that both Telugu States could co-exist as soulmates and live in harmony but the situation looked different now. He said TRS-government was committed to provide irrigation facility to one crore cultivable land across the State. Maharashtra did not create any hurdles for TS but AP has been creating obstacles for us as they have no understanding of water issues, he added.