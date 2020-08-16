STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana’S COVID-19 tally breaches 90,000-mark

State sees 1,863 new cases, 10 deaths in last 24 hours; recovery rate stands at 73.4 per cent

Published: 16th August 2020 08:31 AM

HYDERABAD:  Telangana’S COVID tally breached the 90,000-mark with 1,863 new cases on Saturday. The State’s case count now stands at 90,259. In the last 24 hours, 21,239 tests were conducted. Meanwhile, 10 persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. The death toll is 684 and the fatality rate is 0.75 per cent.

There are 23,379 active cases; 16,221 patients are in home isolation. As many as 1,912 people recovered from the disease on Saturday, taking the State’s recovery rate to 73.4 per cent. It may be mentioned that Telangana is now the ninth-worst Covid-affected State in the country.

Though areas under the  Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 394 cases — the highest in the State on the day — the region’s caseload has come down considerably over the last few days. Districts such as Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Karimnagar, and Warangal (Urban) were also some of the leading contributors to Saturday’s tally, with 131, 175, 104 and 101 Coronavirus cases respectively. 

