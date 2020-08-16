Uttam asks cadre to fight for social justice, gear up for municipal polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy asked the party cadre to be vigilant as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) and Karimnagar Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections are likely to be held soon.

Addressing the party cadre after hoisting the National flag at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday, he alleged that huge injustice was being done to Telangana people and added that the Congress party would fight hard even if a single drop of water was stolen from Telangana.

He alleged that democracy had collapsed in Telangana in the last six years and attacks on the poor and weaker sections were taking place at several places in the State. He said that the Congress party would stand at the forefront in implementing social justice. Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka, Mohd Ali Shabbir and other leaders were present.