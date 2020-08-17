STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1,102 cases fresh coronavirus cases, nine deaths in Telangana

Over 1,930 patients recovered on Saturday, taking the total number of recovered patients to 68,126.

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 1,102 new cases in last 24 hours. This takes the total number of positive cases in the State to 91,361. The State also recorded nine new deaths, taking the toll to 693.

Over 1,930 patients recovered on Saturday, taking the total number of recovered patients to 68,126. The recovery rate of the State is at 74.56 per cent.

As of Saturday, samples of 12,120 patients were tested.
Of the 22,542 active cases, 15,502 are under home isolation, of which over 80 per cent of the patients are asymptomatic in nature.

