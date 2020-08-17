STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
As Telangana shrinks testing over weekend, just 894 cases of Covid detected

The detected active cases have also fallen to 21,420 cases of which 7016 are hospitalised across government and private hospitals.

A technician counting the rapid tests done at an UPHC in Hyderabad. (File Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana tested less than half the number of samples than it usually does to detect cases of coronavirus. As a result as per the Monday's bulletin, only 894 cases of COVID-19 were detected from 8794 sampels. This is just 40% of the routine caseload which is about 1800-2000 cases from 20,000-22,000 tests done.

Owing to the lesser tests, districts like GHMC, Rangareddy, Medchal, Warangal Urban which have been reporting a high number of cases before, running into triple digits have reported only 147; 85; 51; 44 cases respectively. 

At present the bed strength is 5270 beds in government and 3577 in private hospitals.

The reported deaths in last 24 hours at this stage of the pandemic is 10 taking the death toll to 703.

