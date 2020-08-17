Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, Muharram at home, minister tells people

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: People should celebrate Muharram and Ganesh Chaturthi from the confines of their homes while following the norms of Covid pandemic, said Endowment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy in Nirmal on Sunday.

He asked people to avoid mass gatherings for immersion and prayers. Maintain social distancing and wear masks, he appealed to people. Speaking to media persons, he said that Ganesh Utsav would begin from August 22 and the government has not given permission for the loud speakers and mandapams.

The Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) has been taking steps to distribute one lakh clay idols in towns as well as in Hyderabad city, apart from that the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister (MAUD)KT Rama Rao would distribute another 70,000 idols in GHMC limits.