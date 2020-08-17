Congress to raise demolition issue in Parliament

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Condemning the demolition of the mandir (temple) and masjids (mosques) in old Secretariat premises of Hyderabad, TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Congress party would raise the issue in Parliament.

Addressing a press conference after conducting a meeting with the party senior leaders at Indira Bhavan in Hyderabad on Sunday, he announced that the Congress party would fight politically and legally against the demolitions of the temple and mosques.

He also found fault with the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for welcoming the decision of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on the demolition of sacred places. He said that the Congress party cadre would submit memorandums on August 22 at all Collectorates across the State in protest against the demolitions.

Uttam said that the Congress party had been getting ready for the ensuing Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) and Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections, and, asked the cadre to be vigilant regarding voter lists as many irregularities had taken place in many of the wards.

He said that Hyderabad had turned into a global city during the Congress regime and added that developmental works such as the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, PV Narasimha Rao Expressway, Outer Ring Road, drinking water from the Krishna and Godavari rivers, and Metro rail were set up in the Congress rule.

He alleged that the State government had failed in setting up minimum amenities in Hyderabad and hoped that the Congress would win in all the three corporations. Congress senior leader Mohammed Shabbir Ali said that he had written to the Chief Minister many times asking him not to demolish the temple and mosques, but in vain. He suggested the Congress party workers to fight hard against the State government’s action against religious structures.