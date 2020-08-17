COVID-19: 36 patients in Hyderabad mental hospital test positive, docs allege lack of PPE kits

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thirty-six patients admitted to the Erragadda Mental Hospital here have tested positive for COVID-19. They were admitted to the closed wards of the hospital where 200 other patients are admitted. Hospital authorities are now conducting tests on all the 200 patients.

The closed wards are those where patients who are destitutes, abandoned by their families or sent by the district magistrate are given long term treatment for various mental illnesses.

"The issue began about a fortnight ago when a PG doctor and senior resident tested positive for COVID-19. Eventually last week, several nurses, class 4 staff and doctors got infected triggering a check on other patients," said a doctor on condition of anonymity.

They note the issue began because there was no quarantine rule being followed at the hospital where doctors and other staff work seven days and quarantine for another seven to avoid exposure to patients and vice versa. Furthermore, doctors alleged they were not being given PPE kits or masks even though their job was invasive.

"These patients often have aggression and have to be administered injections and medicines to calm them down. For this, we have to physically examine them, check vitals and control the situation. However, for this basic task also, we were not given PPE kits or even basic gloves and masks," added another doctor.

Four of the patients have been shifted to Gandhi Hospital for further treatment and the others have been placed in isolation within the hospital.