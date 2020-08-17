STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Demand for power falls drastically in Telangana amid rains, thermal plants reduce output

Published: 17th August 2020 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

Godavari floods at Bhadrachalam following heavy rains in Telangana. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With heavy inflows into projects, hydel power generation in Telangana has touched 1,200 MW. As the demand for power, especially from domestic and agriculture sectors, is low amid the heavy rains, officials have reduced generation at thermal power plants.

Hydel power is being generated at Upper Jurala, Lower Jurala, Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar Projects. The officials reduced power generation at the KTPP, KTPS and Singareni thermal power plants.
 
With heavy rains in the last four days, the demand for power reduced drastically in the state. The demand for power was just 117.155 million units on Sunday. On August 14, the power demand was 175 million units. Of the total 117.115 million units demand on Sunday, 25.119 million was contributed by hydel power generation stations.

Due to heavy rains, seven electric towers of 220 kv capacity were washed away in rain waters in Karimnagar district. Two sub-stations with 33 kv capacity were submerged in rain waters in Warangal district. Officials made alternative arrangements at these places to provide uninterrupted power supply to the public.

Officials stopped power supply to 54 villages in NPDCL limits as these villages were submerged in rain waters. Power supply was stopped to 159 distribution transformers in SPDCL and 89 distribution transformers in NPDCL limits.

At a review on the power supply position on Monday, TS Transco and Genco chairman and managing director D Prabhakar Rao said they have set up a special control room to receive power supply related complaints.

If there is no power supply, people may call 7382072104, 7382072106, 7382071574 numbers in SPDCL limits and 9440811244, 9440811245 numbers in NPDCL limits. These numbers are in addition to the fuse of call office numbers of 1912/100, Prabhakar Rao said.

