Minor rape: Inmates of shelter home interrogated

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after an employee of a pharmacy company, the organiser of Maruthi Home and two others were arrested in connection with a minor girl’s rape and subsequent death, Ameenpur police have begun questioning other inmates of the child care centre.

Police suspect that the prime accused Venugopal Reddy may have been involved in other offences as well. He will be taken into custody for a detailed interrogation.

Officials have also begun probing the financial dealings of Maruthi Home. The child care centre was established eight years ago and Venugopal Reddy received funds from several businessmen to run it.

Post-mortem report

The post-mortem of the 14-year-old girl is not out yet, say police. Based on the report, further action will be initiated against Venugopal.