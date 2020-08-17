Vajpayee turned India into a role model with economic reforms: Bandi

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at his camp office in Karimnagar on Sunday.

He said that during Vajpayee’s regime, India stood out as a role model to the world in economic reforms and foreign affairs.

The Kargil victory and Pokhran nuclear weapon tests were held during his period, he said, adding that every BJP activist should draw inspiration from the former Prime Minister.

Visiting Choppadandi Assembly Constituency later, he alleged that the TRS government was neglecting oustees who scarified their lands for projects. If the government does not concede to the oustees demand, the party would go to Pragathi Bhavan in their support, he warned.