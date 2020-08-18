Ester Filmtech to set up Rs 1,350-cr unit in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gurgaon-based Ester Filmtech Limited on Monday announced that it will set up a polyester film manufacturing facility in the State with a total investment of Rs 1,350 crore. The project is slated to create employment for about 800 people. The end products of the proposed unit will find its applications in packaging material and will strengthen the value chain of the flexible packaging industry. The company aims to export 30-40 per cent of its production, helping Telangana to expand its footprint in the flexible packaging sector.

Arvind Singhania, chairman of Ester Filmtech Limited said, “Telangana was chosen due to the industry-friendly policies and growth-oriented approach of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and IT minister KT Rama Rao. As compared to other states, Telangana is far ahead in respect of investment-friendly climate, ease of doing business, industry-friendly policies like TS-iPASS, T-IDEA, etc.”

The company has its corporate headquarters in Gurgaon, Haryana, while its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is located at district Khatima, Uttarakhand. The company has over 30 years of experience in manufacturing world-class products.

