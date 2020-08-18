Field asst salaries: Telangana govt, Centre told to respond

By Express News Service

The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the State government and the Centre to file counter affidavit in the petition filed seeking release of salaries to about 7,561 field assistants for the work rendered from December 2019 to March 2020, to renew their employment contract services, and to pay salary for the lockdown period. Field assistant posts were created in the year 2006 to assist the panchayat secretary at each gram panchayat for the works taken up under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) which is funded to the extent of 90 per cent by the Government of India and 10 per cent by the respective State governments.

Justice P Naveen Rao passed this order in the petition filed by the Telangana Agriculture and Field Assistants Workers Trade Union Congress, Indian National Trade Union Congress, and another complaining that the authorities concerned have issued show cause notices to field assistants and not allowing them to discharge their duties in 32 districts since March this year. After hearing the case, the judge directed the Centre and State government to file counter affidavit in the case and posted the matter to August 31 for further hearing.