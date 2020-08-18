Minor girl death: Three accused in police custody

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Ameenpur police, on Monday, took custody of three accused including a woman for questioning in connection with the illegal activities taking place at Maruti Home.

A few days ago, a 14-year-old girl, who was sexually harassed for months at the child care home, died while undergoing treatment. The police had sought custody of the accused for a week.

The court granted two days. Following the order, police took the main accused Venugopal Reddy, Vijay and Jayadev, staff of Maruthi Home into custody.