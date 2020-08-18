Hyderabad man gets life term for abusing minor girl

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The First Additional Metropolitan Sessions court of Nampally on Monday sentenced a 46-year-old man to Rigorous Life Imprisonment for sexually abusing a minor girl in Shah-Ali-Banda police limits.

A case had been registered against the accused, Mohammed Akram, a resident of Phulbagh for abusing the minor girl in 2015. Following the court order, the police shifted Akram to Chanchalguda prison.

Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar appreciated the Shah-Ali Banda police for their investigation.