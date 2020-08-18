STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jagtial man arrested for fake post on KCR

He said that KCR had been infected with Covid-19 and this had been confirmed by Gandhi doctors.

Published: 18th August 2020 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 08:48 AM

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 27-year-old man who posted fake content on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao stating that he was infected by Covid-19, was arrested by the Hyderabad Cyber Crime police on Monday. The arrested person is Panyala Raju who hails from Lambadipally village, Malyala mandal, Jagtial district. He was staying in Saudi Arabia when he posted the content on Facebook. A few days back, police took up a case suo motu that Panyala Raju was spreading fake news through FB with a morphed image of the CM.

He said that KCR had been infected with Covid-19 and this had been confirmed by Gandhi doctors. The intent of this false information was to create panic among the public, police said. A lookout circular was issued against Panyala Raju and he was detained by Immigration authorities at Mumbai airport. The accused was brought to Hyderabad and produced in court for judicial remand.

