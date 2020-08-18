KT Rama Rao visits Warangal to take stock of flood situation, related issues

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Following the floods caused by incessant rains over a span of five-days, which further led to the overflowing of water bodies, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao and Health Minister Eatala Rajender conducted an aerial survey of affected areas in Warangal city, before their chopper landed at the Art and Science College grounds on Tuesday.

Rao, along with the Health Minister, inspected flood-affected areas close to the Nayimnagar strom water drain, one of major nalas in the city, overflowing of which caused flooding.

Later, KTR visited Sammaiah Nala under KU 100 feet road and interacted with the people who are facing problems due to the flooding.

He assured the residents that construction of proper storm water drainage and sanctioned Rs 10 crore for the construction of storm water drains in flood-affected areas. He directed the officials to supply essential commodities to the families affected by floods and remove the encroachments on the nalas in the city.

KT Rama Rao appealed the residents to cooperate with Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) and district administration during the flood situation for their safety.

Rao was accompanied by Ministers Panchayat Raj and Rural Water Supply Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender, Wardhanapet MLA Aroori Ramesh, Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao, Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration N Satyanarayana, Warangal Urban and district collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu and GWMC Commissioner Pamela Satpathy.

Later, Rao inspected Bhadrakali Lake and instructed the collector to submit a detailed report regarding inflows into the lake. He also inspected the PMSSY Super-speciality hospital coming up at Kakatiya Medical College (KMC).

He visited the COVID-19 ward at MGM Hospital and interacted with the patients there.

Meanwhile, the District Congress Committee President N Rajender Reddy and BJP party Urban President Rao Padma were put under house arrest ahead of Rao's visit.

