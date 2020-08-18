Man held for spreading false information on Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao's health

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A 27-year-old migrant labourer has been arrested for allegedly spreading false information about the health of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on a social media platform.

In June this year, the Cyber Crime wing of Hyderabad police had registered a case in this connection, they said.

During the course of the investigation it was revealed that one Panyala Raju, a native of Jagityal district in Telangana and residing in Saudi Arabia had posted the message, police said.

As such the cybercrime police initiated a LOC (Look Out Circular) against him and he was detained by immigration authorities at Mumbai international airport on his arrival from Saudi Arabia on August 14, a release said on Monday.

Based on the information, a police team went to Mumbai and took the accused in custody and brought him to Hyderabad, police added.