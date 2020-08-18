Raja Singh quizzes logic on fest rules

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh has alleged that the TRS government is providing “police security to slaughter cows, calves and bulls” in view of the Bakrid festival. Releasing a video on Monday, he questioned the government as it to why it had not given a call to citizens to celebrate Bakrid at home.

He found fault with Endowment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy for appealing to Hindus to celebrate the Vinayaka Chavithi at home in view of the Covid pandemic and condemned the decision as wrong.

“How can the Endowment Minister ask devotees to celebrate Vinayaka Chavithi at home only four days before the festival. And how can the government dictate the sizes of idols to be set up,” he asked. “The government must purchase all the idols of artisans who have laboured so hard and keep them in a big godown or in the Chief Minister’s farmhouse to rescue artisans and their families,” the MLA said.

Saying that the State government had failed to fight Covid, Raja Singh said Covid may continue for 10-20 years. “So are citizens not meant to celebrate Ganesh festival till then,” he asked.

