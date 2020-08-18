STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Relief for Global Hospitals; Govt can re-issue notice

In fact, the petitioner was not given an opportunity to be heard before issuance of notice. Besides, no violations have been mentioned in the notice.

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

In a relief to Global Hospitals situated at Lakdi-ka-pul in the city, a division bench of the Telangana High Court on Monday set aside the notice issued by the State government based on complaints of excess billing to patients for Covid-19 treatment. The bench said that the notice was not issued in accordance with Section 9 of Telangana Allopathic Private Medical Care establishments, registration and regulation Rules, 2007.

The bench passed this order in the petition filed by the management of Global Hospitals challenging the notice issued by the State Director of Public Health and Family Welfare asking the hospital to surrender its certificate of registration. Senior counsel Dammalapati Srinivas, appearing for the petitioner, told the court that the notice impugned was not issued in accordance with the Rules.

In fact, the petitioner was not given an opportunity to be heard before issuance of notice. Besides, no violations have been mentioned in the notice. The bench set aside the notice impugned since it was not issued as per Rules. The bench granted liberty to the State government for issuing notice afresh in accordance with law.

