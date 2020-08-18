Secretariat: R&B Dept creates new post

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Finance Department created one supernumerary post of Superintending Engineer in the Roads & Buildings Department for the construction of a new building for the Secretariat, on Monday.

“Government hereby accord sanction for creation of one supernumerary post of Superintending Engineer (R&B) in the pay scale of Rs 66,330-Rs1,08,330 in the office of the Chief Engineer (R&B), Admn, & QC, under the control of TR&B, Dept, for one year, duly suppressing three vacant posts of Junior Technical Officer in the scale of pay of Rs 22,460-Rs 66,330 in Chariminar zone, so as to utilise the services of M Satyanarayana, Superintending Engineer retired for proposed construction of Secretariat Building,” read the orders issued by Finance Special Secretary D Ronald Rose.