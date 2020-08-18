STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Streamline bed availability: Experts

Pvt hosps urge govt to introduce a single entry point system for patients via an app to reduce struggle for beds

People wait for their turn to get tested at a hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The State government has consistently alleged that private hospitals are creating an artificial shortage of beds by not revealing the actual number of beds available to patients to create panic and charge large amounts of advance to block a bed in case of an emergency.Doctors, however, blame patients and their attendants for not coming to hospitals during early stages of Covid-19. Speaking to Express, Dr Bhaskar Rao, Telangana Super Speciality Hospital Association said, “Availability of normal beds are not a problem. However, we are still facing a crunch when it comes to ICU beds, because such beds are usually restricted in each hospital. So when a patient’s family delays bringing the patient in time, they have to run from pillar to post for an ICU bed. Therefore, it is advisable that patients should immediately contact a doctor or approach a hospital if their symptoms worsen.”   

A woman holds her daughter tight during Covid-19
testing at Fever Hospital on Monday | RVK Rao

Health economics experts and hospital management experts note the need for a single entry point system for patients via an app or a token system on call to ensure the struggle for finding a bed is reduced. A recent study by ASCI and FICCI titled ‘Covid action plan, recommendations for Telangana Government’ noted that there must also be division of hospitals as Primary Care Covid Centres (PCCC), Secondary Care Covid Centres (SCCC) and Tertiary Care Covid Centres.

PCCCs have isolation wards with in-house doctor support but will not have any oxygen or ICU facilities. SCCCs will have isolation wards with oxygen beds but will not have ICU facilities. If the patient requires ICU facilities, the assigned hospital will shift them to their own TCCC facility. The experts said that this system was crucial to follow to avoid the burden on select few hospitals and avoid among patients as to where they must head or seek guidance for hospitalisation.

