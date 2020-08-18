Telangana Governor unhappy with low number of COVID-19 tests in state, say sources

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is reportedly very unhappy over the low number of COVID-19 tests in the state. According to sources, the Governor is of the view that the TRS government was not taking a proactive role to improve the number of tests, as per the guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Conducting more tests was the only solution to eradicate COVID-19 from Telangana, the Governor felt.



The Governor dashed off five letters to the state government after the outbreak of COVID-19, giving suggestions on the management of the pandemic. According to sources, the Governor was also unhappy over the poor response from the state government on the five letters she wrote.

Though the state government defended its stand, saying it was conducting tests as per the guidelines of ICMR, the Governor was not convinced with that argument, sources said.



The Governor, a doctor by profession, was also not happy over the declaration of containment zones in the state.

The Governor on Tuesday tweeted: "1)Testing Testing Testing/2)tracking/ 3) treating ,WHO Mantra want to re-stress views of WHO unless adequate numbers of testing done our efforts to eradicate #Covid19 in Telengana will be difficult, more so amidst #rains & floods in this season..in the larger interest of public" (sic)

It may be recalled that the recent state Cabinet meeting decided to increase the number of COVID-19 tests per day to 40,000. However, the number of tests per day has remained at just over 20,000.