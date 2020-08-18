Telangana Monsoon Assembly session from September 7

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Legislative Assembly will begin from September 7 for the Monsoon Session. In the 20-day session, several government Bills will be introduced.Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a meeting with several ministers at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday and decided to convene the session from September 7. “If the session is held for 20 days, then there will be at least 15 working days and there will be a scope for discussion on several issues,” the Chief Minister said. The Chief Minister directed the Ministers to be prepared for the session, as there was a need to introduce Bills and make statements in the House on some key policies.

He also directed Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy and Legislature Secretary V Narasimha Charyulu to make arrangements in a way that the members of the House would maintain physical distancing and follow Covid-19 guidelines.

The State government recently promulgated some Ordinances and they will be introduced in the Assembly. Besides, the State government may also announce the Food Processing Policy in the House. Recently, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao held a review meeting with ministers and fine tuned the policy. It may be recalled that the Budget Session of the State Legislature was cut short by four days and adjourned sine die on March 16.