STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana rains: 82 villages surrounded by water in Khammam

With the Godavari river in spate, the water level at Bhadrachalam touched 61.2 feet at 4 pm on Monday, more than two metres above the warning level of 53 feet. 

Published: 18th August 2020 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Small temples and kalyanakatta and bathing ghats submeged in flood water in Bhadrachalam. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM:  With the Godavari river in spate, the water level at Bhadrachalam touched 61.2 feet at 4 pm on Monday, more than two metres above the warning level of 53 feet. Around 82 villages have been surrounded by floodwater in both Bhadrachalam and Manugur divisions. District Collector MV Reddy said that as many as 37 flood shelters have been set up in different places and over 4,683 people have been shifted. 

ALSO READ | Downpour inundates fields across Telangana, damages crops 

“We are providing food, breakfast, and snacks, besides providing all facilities including a medical team in each shelter,” he said. He also said that around three mechanized boats, 75 country motor boats, 130 manually-operated boats and 160 expert swimmers have been kept ready for rescue operations.As many as 60 aged people living in old age homes were shifted to safer places as buildings had submerged. Road transportation has been cut off to mandals from Bhadrachalam town.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and District Collector RV Karnan visited the flood shelters and interacted with the victims. This is the first time in 15 years that the Munneru river is flowing above the danger level. 

Two farmers stuck in flooded agri field rescued
Mahabubabad: Two farmers trapped in a flooded agricultural field at Mannegudem Thanda under Dornakal mandal in Mahabubabd were rescued by local police and villagers on Monday. Agothu Babu, 45, and D Suriya, 45, had gone to their fields to retrieve their motor pumps when the Aakeru Vagu started overflowing. Villagers found them hanging on to a tree and shouting for help.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Khammam Telangana rains Telangana floods Bhadrachalam Godavari
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp