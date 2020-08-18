Telangana rains: 82 villages surrounded by water in Khammam

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: With the Godavari river in spate, the water level at Bhadrachalam touched 61.2 feet at 4 pm on Monday, more than two metres above the warning level of 53 feet. Around 82 villages have been surrounded by floodwater in both Bhadrachalam and Manugur divisions. District Collector MV Reddy said that as many as 37 flood shelters have been set up in different places and over 4,683 people have been shifted.

“We are providing food, breakfast, and snacks, besides providing all facilities including a medical team in each shelter,” he said. He also said that around three mechanized boats, 75 country motor boats, 130 manually-operated boats and 160 expert swimmers have been kept ready for rescue operations.As many as 60 aged people living in old age homes were shifted to safer places as buildings had submerged. Road transportation has been cut off to mandals from Bhadrachalam town.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and District Collector RV Karnan visited the flood shelters and interacted with the victims. This is the first time in 15 years that the Munneru river is flowing above the danger level.

Two farmers stuck in flooded agri field rescued

Mahabubabad: Two farmers trapped in a flooded agricultural field at Mannegudem Thanda under Dornakal mandal in Mahabubabd were rescued by local police and villagers on Monday. Agothu Babu, 45, and D Suriya, 45, had gone to their fields to retrieve their motor pumps when the Aakeru Vagu started overflowing. Villagers found them hanging on to a tree and shouting for help.