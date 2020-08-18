Telangana rains: KTR, Eatala set to visit Warangal on Tuesday

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister (MAUD) KT Rama Rao and Health Minister Eatala Rajender will visit Warangal by helicopter on Tuesday and supervise the relief measures to alleviate the suffering of the people on account of the torrential rains.

At a review meeting on the impact of the rains on Warangal, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took a decision to depute the ministers to supervise the implementation of relief measures. Ministers Errabilli Dayakar Rao and Satyavathy Rathod, who are camping in Warangal, will receive the two ministers and accompany them on a visit of the city for an assessment of the situation. The ministers will also visit MGM Hospital and later review the situation at the Collector’s office.