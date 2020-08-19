1,682 new coronavirus cases in Telangana as testing fails to pick up

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 1,682 COVID -19 cases were detected in the State on Tuesday after 19,579 samples were tested. With this, the tally is now 93,937. Eight deaths were recorded taking the cumulative death toll to 711. Third day in a row, the State has conducted less number of tests. On average, the State has been testing 23,000 samples on weekdays.

As a result of less testing the cases in districts fell considerably. Warangal Urban, Rangareddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri, which were reporting bulk of cases recorded only 107, 166, and 106 cases, respectively. Around 235 cases were detected in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.The number of active cases have now reduced to 21,024, with 6,884 people in hospitals.

