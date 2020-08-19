ACP case: Now, SR Nagar Inspector gets the stick

Mouli Mareedu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The case of Vanasthalipuram ACP Sama Jayaram’s suspension on Monday seems to be getting murkier. On Tuesday, SR Nagar Inspector S Murali Krishna, who had links with the ACP Jayaram case, was transferred by Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and his suspension is also likely.

DGP Mahender Reddy had suspended Jayaram for misusing his powers and violating the code of police conduct. A woman, involved in a land dispute, had approached the ACP a few months ago seeking action against a rival party. Jayaram, who grew close to the lady would often have her travel with him in police vehicles.

Videos and photographs of the duo began circulating among police officials. However, the ACP and the lady fell out soon after and she approached some senior police officials saying he had broken his promises to her. The Vanasthalipuram lady even produced evidence to back her claims. An inquiry has now revealed that the woman was sent to ACP Jayaram by SR Nagar Inspector S Murali Krishna. The lady was close to Murali Krishna as well when he worked as Inspector, Vanasthalipuram PS.

Meanwhile, Jayaram has been instructed not to travel anywhere outside the city.The Vanasthalipuram division consists of six police limits: Meerpet, Vanasthalipuram, Hayathnagar, Abdullapurmet, Pahadishareef and Balapur. Several land dispute cases have emerged from these areas.

