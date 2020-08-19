Anjani suspends Special Branch Inspector

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Tuesday suspended Special Branch Inspector K Chander Kumar for allegedly misbehaving with a woman while on duty. Based on a complaint lodged by the woman, the Police Commissioner ordered an inquiry and issued orders suspending the Inspector. “Any misconduct by an officer in uniform can’t be tolerated at all. Send WhatsApp message at 94906-16555,” tweeted Anjani Kumar. A Nirbhaya case has been filed against Chander Kumar.