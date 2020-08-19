As inflows increase, Srisailam gates to be lifted

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With inflows into Srisailam project increasing, authorities are planing to lift its gates either on Wednesday evening or Thursday morning. The Srisailam reservoir is expected to hit its full reservoir level (FRL) in the next two days. Meanwhile, the Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) is expected to reach a level notably close to the FRL in the next three to four days. While the Srisailam project has filled up to 82 per cent of its capacity, the NSP has filled up to 81 per cent.

As against the full storage capacity of 215.81 tmcft, the present storage in Srisailam is 175.92 tmcft, as on Tuesday evening (6 pm). With outflows of 2.5 lakh cusecs from Almatti, and the increase of outflows from Tungabhadra, the Srisailam will be filled to the brim in the next 2-3 days. The gap in the reservoir is just 50 tmcft. It will get another 14.04 tmcft water between 6 pm on Tuesday and 6 am on Wednesday.

“Necessary precautions must be taken in advance, with the increase in inflows. Since NSP is also about 81 per cent full, it is expected that the inflows in the next four to five days may bring it closer to the FRL,” reads an advisory by the Central Water Commission on Tuesday. According to the forecast, Jurala and Narayanpur will get 14.34 tmcft and 11.67 tmcft of water respectively. Meanwhile, Tungabhadra Dam will get 3.20 tmcft of water by Wednesday.