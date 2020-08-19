STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

As inflows increase, Srisailam gates to be lifted

 With inflows into Srisailam project increasing, authorities are planing to lift its gates either on Wednesday evening or Thursday morning.

Published: 19th August 2020 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Srisailam dam

Representational image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  With inflows into Srisailam project increasing, authorities are planing to lift its gates either on Wednesday evening or Thursday morning. The Srisailam reservoir is expected to hit its full reservoir level (FRL) in the next two days. Meanwhile, the Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) is expected to reach a level notably close to the FRL in the next three to four days. While the Srisailam project has filled up to 82 per cent of its capacity, the NSP has filled up to 81 per cent. 

As against the full storage capacity of 215.81 tmcft, the present storage in Srisailam is 175.92 tmcft, as on Tuesday evening (6 pm). With outflows of 2.5 lakh cusecs from Almatti, and the increase of outflows from Tungabhadra, the Srisailam will be filled to the brim in the next 2-3 days. The gap in the reservoir is just 50 tmcft. It will get another 14.04 tmcft water between 6 pm on Tuesday and 6 am on Wednesday.

“Necessary precautions must be taken in advance, with the increase in inflows. Since NSP is also about 81 per cent full, it is expected that the inflows in the next four to five days may bring it closer to the FRL,” reads an advisory by the Central Water Commission on Tuesday. According to the forecast, Jurala and Narayanpur will get 14.34 tmcft and 11.67 tmcft of water respectively. Meanwhile, Tungabhadra Dam will get 3.20 tmcft of water by Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Srisailam Telangana rains Telangana floods
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp