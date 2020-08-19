Bandi slams govt for fest ‘obstacles’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar came down heavily on the State government on Tuesday alleging that the government was deliberately creating obstacles in the Ganesh puja festivities.

He accused the government of threatening organisers against celebrating the festival. “We will lay siege to the houses of TRS MLAs and MPs, if false cases are registered against Ganesh organisers on the pretext of Covid-19 rules, he warned. He asked the devotees to celebrate the Ganesh festival as prescribed by charitable organisations and Hindu festival committees.

Artisans left with no option this year

Our business is seasonal. Every year, we take loans and start work. After the Ganesh festival, we pay back the loans from our earnings and save the rest for the next few months. But this year, we are not even sure if we will be able to pay back our loans