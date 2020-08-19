Complaint lodged in SC over Secunderabad Cantonment road closure

By Express News Service

An e-mail complaint has been lodged before the Supreme Court of India against the alleged illegal closure of public roads in Secunderabad Cantonment area by the local military authority. The petitioner, S Anoop Kumar, a city resident and activist, had in his complaint alleged that the military authority at Secunderabad had been harassing civilians by closing ‘public roads’ which connect the main city.

Public roads are closed in the name of security and sometimes for Independence Day, Republic Day celebrations, or for contaning Covid-19, he said. Even the State government, the Centre and public authorities do not interfere to resolve this long pending issue, he added. The matter is expected to come up for hearing in the near future.

