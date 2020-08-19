COVID-positive woman gives birth in emergency ambulance

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Displaying courage and sense of duty, an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) of a 108 ambulance, Khaja Moinuddin, delivered a baby for a Covid-19 positive woman in his ambulance at Kothakota in Wanaparthy district on Tuesday.

The woman and the baby were later taken to the Wanaparthy Area Hospital. Speaking to Express, Moinuddin said, “On the way to hospital, the woman developed labour pains and I realised that the baby needs to be delivered immediately. So we stopped the vehicle and delivered the baby. I have done over 200 deliveries.”