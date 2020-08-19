‘Decide on allocation of officers between Andhra, Telangana’

By Express News Service

In a significant development, a division bench of the Telangana High Court, on Tuesday, issued writ of mandamus compelling the Union government to take a decision under Section 80 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act for final allocation of officers belonging to the cadre of DSPs, Additional SPs and SPs (non cadre) of the erstwhile state of Andhra Pradesh to one or other of the successor States, and to complete this exercise within six weeks.

It also directed Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments to extend full cooperation to the Centre in this regard and abide by the directions issued by the latter.



The bench, comprising of Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice T Amarnath Goud passed this order in the petition filed by G Naganna challenging the inaction of the government authorities concerned in repatriating him to AP.